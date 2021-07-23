UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Polls: 6 Polling Stations Set Up In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Kashmir polls: 6 polling stations set up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Six polling stations have been established in Faisalabad to facilitate Kashmiris to cast their votes for the Kashmir elections.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that Kashmir elections would be held on Sunday, July 25 for which six polling stations had been set up at the Government Technical High school D-Ground, AV Modern High School D-Ground, Government High School No 1 Tandlianwala, Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra, Government Islamia High School Jaranwala and Government High School No 2 Sammundri.

He said that a number of Kashmiri people were living in Faisalabad and they would be facilitated to cast their votes in favour of their favourite candidates. Sufficient staff of police, Rescue-1122, District Health Authority, WASA, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Municipal Committees had been deputed while all necessary facilities also provided at the polling stations.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Company Jaranwala Tandlianwala July Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

2 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

3 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.