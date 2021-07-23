Kashmir polls: 6 polling stations set up in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Six polling stations have been established in Faisalabad to facilitate Kashmiris to cast their votes for the Kashmir elections.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that Kashmir elections would be held on Sunday, July 25 for which six polling stations had been set up at the Government Technical High school D-Ground, AV Modern High School D-Ground, Government High School No 1 Tandlianwala, Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra, Government Islamia High School Jaranwala and Government High School No 2 Sammundri.

He said that a number of Kashmiri people were living in Faisalabad and they would be facilitated to cast their votes in favour of their favourite candidates. Sufficient staff of police, Rescue-1122, District Health Authority, WASA, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Municipal Committees had been deputed while all necessary facilities also provided at the polling stations.