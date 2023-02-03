Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Isra and Sindh Universities

The faculty, employees and students of Isra University Hyderabad and the University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The faculty, employees and students of Isra University Hyderabad and the University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

Though February 5 is marked to observe Kashmir Solidarity every year however due to the holiday on February 5, 2023, the management of both universities has decided to observe the day on February 3, 2022.

In this connection, ceremonies were organized at both universities where the speakers highlighted the atrocities being committed against the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government and urged the world community to intervene in the issue and provide a sigh of relief to Kashmiri brethren.

Rallies were also brought at both campuses where the participants while condemning the brutality of Indian troops in Held Jammu and Kashmir expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren with demand from the United Nations to resolve the issues in accordance with resolutions.