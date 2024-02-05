Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Karachi University

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed to express whole-hearted support with a renewed commitment of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu, and Kashmir (IIOJK), by Karachi University’s Office of the Students’ Advisor at the Business School Auditorium here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed to express whole-hearted support with a renewed commitment of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu, and Kashmir (IIOJK), by Karachi University’s Office of the Students’ Advisor at the business school Auditorium here on Monday.

The KU Inclusive Students Society presented the national anthem at the beginning of the program.

Later the KU Civic and Social Responsibility Society showcased a special documentary about Kashmir, its beauty, historic values, and struggle for self-determination.

On this occasion, the KU Arts and Culture Society held a quiz related to the Kashmiri people and its historic break ground, and struggle against the oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

A student associated with the KU Karachi University Debate and Discussion Society addressed the audience about the Kashmiri struggle against the brutality of Indian forces in the IIOJK.

The KU’s Drama and Theatre Society, and the KU Music Society presented a special theatre performance at the decades-long struggle of Kashmiri families.

Addressing the students, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that the current era is about connecting the nations.

He further said that proper awareness about the history of Kashmir is important, and the nations who are unable to read and understand their history, cannot be developed.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that Kashmiri people have been facing injustice for many decades and it all started before the partition of India and Pakistan.

This problem can be solved by giving them a right of self-determination, and we have to extend our support and solidarity with the brave people of Kashmir, he added.

He said, “The future of Kashmir should be decided not by anyone but by the Kashmiris people. Like the valleys of Kashmir, the people there are also wonderful.”

He advised the students that they all need to play a positive role in a stable, strong, and developed Pakistan.

Later, he along with the KU Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum distributed merit certificates among the top three student of winners of the Colors of Kashmir competition held by the KU Arts and Culture Society.

The posters of students will be included in the next edition of the KU Literary Magazine.