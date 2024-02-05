Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally Taken Out In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 03:36 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad

The participants raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, a rally was taken from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the constitution avenue in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister of National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Secretary Foreign Affairs Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and people belonging to different walks of life are amongst the participants of the rally.

The participants raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the participants of the rally at its culmination point at D-Chowk, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said every generation of Kashmiri people has written a tale of valor by facing Indian atrocities and oppression. He said the Kashmiri people have been facing all sorts of atrocities, including extrajudicial killings, but they will never make any compromise on their right to self- determination. He said Pakistan will stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they get their right to self determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Jammu Jamal Shah All From

Recent Stories

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for S ..

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time

50 minutes ago

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

4 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan