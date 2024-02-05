Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The participants raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, a rally was taken from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the constitution avenue in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister of National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Secretary Foreign Affairs Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and people belonging to different walks of life are amongst the participants of the rally.

The participants raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the participants of the rally at its culmination point at D-Chowk, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said every generation of Kashmiri people has written a tale of valor by facing Indian atrocities and oppression. He said the Kashmiri people have been facing all sorts of atrocities, including extrajudicial killings, but they will never make any compromise on their right to self- determination. He said Pakistan will stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they get their right to self determination.