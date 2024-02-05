Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally Taken Out In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 03:36 PM
The participants raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, a rally was taken from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the constitution avenue in Islamabad.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister of National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Secretary Foreign Affairs Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and people belonging to different walks of life are amongst the participants of the rally.
The participants raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking to the participants of the rally at its culmination point at D-Chowk, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said every generation of Kashmiri people has written a tale of valor by facing Indian atrocities and oppression. He said the Kashmiri people have been facing all sorts of atrocities, including extrajudicial killings, but they will never make any compromise on their right to self- determination. He said Pakistan will stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they get their right to self determination.
Recent Stories
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Entire nation stands with Kashmiris to support their right to self-determination: PM6 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with full zeal, fervor & renewed pledge6 minutes ago
-
Nation stands with Kashmiri brothers: DC7 minutes ago
-
India breaks all records of atrocities, human rights violations in IIOJK: KP Governor7 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Sindh Cheif Minister chaired meeting regarding election security16 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Solidarity Day observed in Brussels16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan commemorates Kashmir Solidarity day every year for just struggle of Kashmiri brethren :Rehm ..16 minutes ago
-
Walk taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris17 minutes ago
-
Over 857 Kashmiris martyred since Aug 2019 in IIOJK: report26 minutes ago
-
UN urged to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute27 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held in Mirpurkhas27 minutes ago
-
Iran's envoy expresses solidarity with Kashmiris37 minutes ago