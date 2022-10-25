Kashmir solution must for regional peace and development: Speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at a Grand National Dialogue meeting urged on Tuesday that without a solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute there will be no peace and development in the region.

The discussion was organised by the India Study Center (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

The keynote speaker for the discussion was Ambassador Aziz Ahmed Khan. Following his remarks, a lively discussion was held regarding the topic.

Participating discussants included Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations, and Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director of Centre for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The Director General ISSI, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, the President of IPRI, Amb. Dr. Major General Raza Muhammad (Retd.) and the ISC research faculty also provided valuable insights. The key takeaways from this discussion will be shared with IPRI.