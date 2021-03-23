Kashmiri people observe Pakistan Day across AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Kashmiri people from all ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other side of LoC observed March 23 as a Pakistan Day with great zeal and national fervor and different functions were held at district levels despite of heavy rains.

The main function was held at Prime Minister House in AJK capital on Tuesday and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan hoisted the National flag of Pakistan with the pledge of love with Pakistan on behalf of Kashmiri people. The flag hoisting ceremony was held simple and epigrammatic due to heavy rains within the premises of PM House.

Earlier, the smart contingent of AJK police presented the national anthem and also presented the guard of honor to Prime Minister of AJK. The cabinet members including senior Minister Ch.Tariq Farooq,Minister for Health Dr.Najeeb Naqi Khan,AJK Chief Secretary Dr.Shehzad Banghish ,Inspector General AJK Police Sallah u Din Mehsoud, Secretary Information, Tourism Midhut Shehzad, Secretary Services Ch.Liaqat Hussain, DG Information Raja Azhar Iqbal ,Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Tehzib un Nisa , DIG Raja Shehryar Skander and other officials were also present on the occasion.