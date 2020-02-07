UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Peoples' Struggle Is Destined To Success Despite Ordeal: Army Chief

Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:23 AM

Army Chief General Bajwa has said that repressions of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that struggle of Kashmiri people is destined to success despite the ordeal.

According to Inter Services-Public Relations, Army Chief General Bajwa said: “Repressions of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

“Regardless of the ordeal, their just struggle is destined to succeed,”.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed these views while presiding over 229th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ and reviewed geo-strategic environment with special focus on internal security and situation on borders.

The army leadership says that provocative statements of Indian leadership are irresponsible rhetoric with implications for the region. Commanders also resolved that Pakistan Armed Forces are forces of order and peace, and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure at any cost.

During the meeting, glowing tributes were paid to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who are facing Indian brutalities as well as unceasing lockdown with courage.

Meanwhile, the CCC was also apprised about the progress of “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” which has put the security situation of the country on a positive trajectory for enduring peace and stability.

