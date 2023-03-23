UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Celebrate Pakistan Day With Full Enthusiasm, Devotion

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Kashmiris celebrate Pakistan Day with full enthusiasm, devotion

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) , Mar 23 (APP)::Kashmiris dwelling on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday celebrated Pakistan Day with full enthusiasm and devotion.

The day dawned with payers at Fajr in the mosques where worshippers prayed to the Almighty for the safety, security, integrity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the early success of the Kashmiris' just and principled struggle for the liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian forced and unlawful occupation.

In AJK, flag-hoisting ceremonies to mark the celebration of Pakistan day were held in a befitting manner at all small and major cities and towns. Pakistan and AJK flags were hoisted atop all small and major private and public buildings. Various private social, political and public representative organisations hosted special programmes to celebrate the day.

In Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Day was marked with a major national flag hoisting ceremony - where the national flags of Pakistan and AJK were raised to mark the national day with Kashmiris' deep-rooted love and affection for Pakistan.

Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir flags were hoisted atop all public and private buildings in the State metropolis.

Special Pakistan Day ceremonies were held in all ten districts of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti, Rawalakot, besides their respective sub-divisional headquarters.

Speakers in these ceremonies highlighted the significance of the day in the backdrop of the history of the Pakistan movement launched under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Whereas, in IIOJK, Kashmiris reportedly hoisted the national flag of Pakistan atop their houses, trees and electricity poles in various cities in the occupied valley, including in remote and far-flung areas to celebrate the day to reiterate their ever-lasting love and affection for Pakistan despite heavy restrictions by the Indian occupational forces.

