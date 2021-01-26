UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Observing Black Day Across Globe

Tue 26th January 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over were observing India's Republic Day as Black Day on Tuesday to send a loud and clear message to the world and India that the Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation and struggling to secure their right to self-determination.

Call for the observance of the Black Day had been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The day was being marked by a complete strike and shutdown in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world capitals.

All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road.

The practice of observing January 26 as Black Day by Kashmiris keeps reminding the world that India was a usurper and the sufferings and miseries of the Kashmiri people will only end when the last Indian soldier leaves Kashmir.

The day will remain a dark day in the history of Kashmir as India had been trampling every right of Kashmiris since illegally and forcibly occupying IIOJK in 1947.

