Kashmiris Residing In Peshawar To Fully Participate In Yaum-e-Istehsal On August 5

Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmiri diaspora residing in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed the resolve of fully participating in Yaum-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) on August 5 to lodge protest against the illegal merger of Kashmir into the India territory.

On August 5, 2020 Indian government repealed articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, revoking special status granted to the held Kashmir.

"Kashmiris living in Peshawar fully support government's plan of observing the day as Yaum-e-Istehsal and will take part in all the activities planned for the day," said Ashraf Dar, a senior journalist of Peshawar who belonged to Indian held Kashmir and had migrated to Pakistan.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Ashraf Dar said all the Kashmiris living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also planning a number of activities to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to condemn Indian brutal actions including longest siege of the valley besides forceful changing its legal status.

The Kasmiris who are settled in Pakistan wanted to convey a message to residents of Indian held Kashmir that we are standing with them in this hour of trial and difficulty, Dar told APP.

He also appreciated bold stance taken by Prime Minister, Imran Khan on Kashmir issue and bravely exposed the Hindutva mentality of Indian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan has won the hearts of Kashmiris either they are living in held Kashmir or outside of the territory by taking up of Kashmir case at all the international forums including United Nations General Assembly.

Kashmiris, Dar continued, will not allow India to bring demographic changes in held Kashmir, turning Muslims status from majority into minority.

He said a number of activities will also held in Peshawar on August 5 including gathering of Kashmiris at Rampura Gate in connection with Yaum-e-Isteshal.

Dar said, the government decision of observing August 5 as Day of Exploitation will bring Kashmiris living across the globe nearer to each other to raise joint voice for attainment of their just rights and against Indian atrocities.

