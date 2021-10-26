Kashmiris will continue struggle until get freedom from illegal occupation: Altaf Wani

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani said on Tuesday that Kashmiris would continue their struggle to recognize their right to self determination.

Talking to APP on telephone with regard to Black Day being observed both sides of the Kashmir border, Wani said that during 74 years of illegal occupation by Indian occupied forces, people of Kashmir had lost three generations.

He vowed that the freedom struggle will never let-up until the valley liberate from clutches of brute Indian forces.

He said they had lost hundreds of thousands of lives during illegal Indian occupation.

"Over the years, about 10,000 people were disappeared from the valley and they had faced severe torture at the hands of the occupied men" he said.

Altaf Wani said Kashmir was a UN recognized disputed area that needs to be resolved peacefully on the basis of right of sovereignty, pledged already to the people of Kashmir.

He said Kashmiris had always shown bravery, resilience and perseverance in the face of injustice and state brutality.

He said they would keep on resisting Indian occupation till they achieve their political rights which was guaranteed to them by the international community under United Nation Security Council resolutions.