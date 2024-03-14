KATI anticipates economic stabilization measures by elected government

President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Johar Qandhari on Thursday felicitated the recently appointed federal ministers and expressed optimism that they would steer the economy out of crisis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Johar Qandhari on Thursday felicitated the recently appointed Federal ministers and expressed optimism that they would steer the economy out of crisis.

In a statement issued here, Qandhari highlighted significance of formulating a cohesive economic policy and consultations with stakeholders to develop a long-term strategy. He stressed the importance of consistency in policy implementation for five years to foster investment, industrial growth, and job creation, thereby propelling the country towards development.

He emphasized the importance of the roles held by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Science and Technology Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others in their addresses highlighted the challenges faced by the business community.

The KATI chief expressed confidence in cabinet members' ability to steer Pakistan's economy out of crisis. He underscored the commitment of the Korangi Industrial Area's business community to collaborate with the government in pursuit of economic improvement.

As the nation looks towards these newly appointed leaders for direction, KATI remains hopeful that they will harness their full potential to address economic challenges and drive Pakistan towards prosperity.