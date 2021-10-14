UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Ambassador Discusses Opportunity Of Cooperation In Higher Education Sector With KU VC

Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:33 PM

Kazakhstan Ambassador discusses opportunity of cooperation in higher education sector with KU VC

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Thursday visited the University of Karachi (KU) and discussed the opportunity of cooperation in the higher education sector between the two countries during a meeting with the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Thursday visited the University of Karachi (KU) and discussed the opportunity of cooperation in the higher education sector between the two countries during a meeting with the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

During the meeting, which was held here, Yerzhan Kistafin advised that the faculty and student of the history department could be engaged in joint research projects with the Kazakhstani universities on the topics like the history of central, southeast Asia, cultural heritage, trade and investment, the strategic importance of the region, political ties, and others.

He expressed that other departments of the University of Karachi could also be engaged on the issues like energy and connectivity, security, and defense and would like to strengthen the people-to-people contacts to establish a strong relationship between the two countries.

The visitor expressed that there was a huge gap of information regarding the central Asian countries in different parts of the world which should be filled and he aimed to play his role in that regard.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi invites the Yerzhan Kistafin to address the students and faculty of the University of Karachi to highlight the opportunities available for students and faculty in Kazakhstan.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that academic linkage was very important and it helped in understanding the history, culture, trade values, and experience to learn from each other's experiences. He hoped that such initiatives would help in building strong ties between the two countries.

They agreed that the think tankers, traders, and business community could play important role in providing solutions to the regional problems, and students and faculty can carry out research on these matters.

