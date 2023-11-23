KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) has urged the government to order sugar mills to start working from November 25 besides fixing sugarcane price as Rs 500 per maund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) has urged the government to order sugar mills to start working from November 25 besides fixing sugarcane price as Rs 500 per maund.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, KBP president Sardar Zafar Hussain said, "Sugarcane crop has become unprofitable for growers due to increasing prices of agricultural inputs.

"

He said that late functioning of sugar mills would not only put negative impact on financial condition of farmers but also affect the production of wheat.

He said that as agriculture was backbone of country's economy so government should focus on making farmer friendly policies.