Open Menu

KBP Urges Govt To Order Sugar Mills To Start Working From Nov 25

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 08:05 PM

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) has urged the government to order sugar mills to start working from November 25 besides fixing sugarcane price as Rs 500 per maund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) has urged the government to order sugar mills to start working from November 25 besides fixing sugarcane price as Rs 500 per maund.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, KBP president Sardar Zafar Hussain said, "Sugarcane crop has become unprofitable for growers due to increasing prices of agricultural inputs.

"

He said that late functioning of sugar mills would not only put negative impact on financial condition of farmers but also affect the production of wheat.

He said that as agriculture was backbone of country's economy so government should focus on making farmer friendly policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Price November From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained grow ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

3 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

3 minutes ago
 Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

3 minutes ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and cu ..

FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and culture

2 minutes ago
 Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

9 minutes ago
SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

9 minutes ago
 Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on d ..

Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

9 minutes ago
 Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

2 minutes ago
 Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

9 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on CM KP

Australian HC calls on CM KP

9 minutes ago
 Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabs ..

Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabshah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan