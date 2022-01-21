UrduPoint.com

KCOC To Start Modern Floodwater Management And Sewerage System In Abbottabad

A delegation of the Korean NGO Council for Overseas Development Cooperation (KCOC) headed by its country director Seo Kongyoung met with the Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here today and discussed 3.6 billion rupees modern Sewerage System, Flood Management System and other projects for district Abbottabad

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani briefed the Korean NGO delegation about the urban flooding and sewerage system issues of Abbottabad district and said that the increasing population of Abbottabad city is indicating the various issues including floodwater management and sewerage system are on top.

On the occasion, Public Health Engineer Adnan Malik briefed the Korean delegation in detail.

Country director KCOC Seo Kongyoung while speaking on the occasion said that Abbottabad is a beautiful city and blessed with natural resources, he also lauded the efforts of the Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani for the resolve of the issues in the region.

He also approved modern and state-of-the-art Flood and Sewerage system projects for Abbottabad city and directed the concerned to complete the feasibility report of both projects during the current year to start the projects within the next fiscal year.

The technical team of KCOC would visit Abbottabad till February 2022 to prepare a feasibility report for the issues and propose a modern sewerage system.

