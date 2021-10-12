KCR to provide best traveling facilities to citizens: Senator

Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will provide the best travel facilities to the citizens, the committee will recommend linking KCR to the airport so that domestic and foreign travelers could also avail this facility

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will provide the best travel facilities to the citizens, the committee will recommend linking KCR to the airport so that domestic and foreign travelers could also avail this facility.

These views were expressed by Senator Muhammad Qasim, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Railways, while addressing a meeting of the committee at City Station on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Rana Mahmood Al Hassan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Senator Dost Mohammad Khan and senior officials of Railways including CEO Nisar Ahmed Memon, DG Property & Land Amjad Iqbal, CEN Open Line Irfanul Haq, DS Karachi Hanif Gul, DS Sukkur Shoaib Adil, PDK CR Amir Muhammad Dawood Puta and others participated.

Railway officials briefed the standing committee on encroachments on railways lands in Sindh, steps taken to vacate those lands, KCR and regularization of 10 sub-engineers in Balochistan.

Standing Committee Chairman Senator Muhammad Qasim said Karachi was the country's most important city and there was issue of traffic congestion in the city.

He said KCR would reduce the difficulties faced by the people in terms of transport facilities.

During the briefing, the committee was informed that cost of the KCR project was Rs. 207 billion.

According to initial estimates, 475,000 passengers will use it daily, while after 10 years, the number will reach to 1.1 million. Electric trains would be run on KCR and each train would have a capacity of 814 passengers.

During the briefing, it was further informed that KCR will be linked with 6 BRTs to be built in the city, which will be of greater benefit to the citizens and will also help in reducing the traffic load on the city roads.

The committee was informed during the briefing that 152.8 acres of railway land in Karachi and Sukkur divisions have been vacated during the three years of the present government. Members of the Senate Standing Committee directed to take steps to ensure prevention of encroachments on railways lands in future.

Regarding the regularization of sub-engineers, the committee said that recommendations would be made after getting information from the Establishment Division.