Keamari Police Seizes Drugs, Betel Nuts, NCP Items Worth Millions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 10:56 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :District Keamari Police arrested Muhammad Akram, an inter-provincial drug racket member, during an operation at Yousuf Goth Intercity Bus Terminal, recovered drugs worth millions of rupees, betel nut, Iranian cooking oil and ghee smuggled from Balochistan.

SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari said on Wednesday that 9 kg of heroin and 30 kg of high quality hashish worth millions of rupees were recovered from the possession of arrested accused.

The accused had brought the drugs from Quetta, to Karachi by a passenger bus and the drugs were to be supplied to different districts of the city.

The SSP further said that during the operation carried out under the supervision of SP Baldia Division Capt (Retd) Faizan Ali, the Keamari police seized the smuggled betel nut worth millions of rupees, Indian tea used in making gutka/mawa, 1200 liters of Iranian cooking oil and 200 kg of Iranian cooking ghee.

Four suspects Omar, Syed Mohammad Azeem, Ghulam Haider and Saleem were arrested and seized a pick-upThe recovered non-custom paid items have been handed over to the customs authorities after due process for further legal proceedings.

