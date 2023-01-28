Keel laying of first indigenously designed gunboat for Pakistan Navy held

Pakistan achieved another mega milestone in the indigenous ship's development as the keel laying ceremony of the first indigenously designed gunboat was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan achieved another mega milestone in the indigenous ship's development as the keel laying ceremony of the first indigenously designed gunboat was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW).

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as chief guest, according to a communique here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was a matter of great pride to witness the development of the first indigenously designed gunboat for Pakistan Navy.

He appraised that Pakistan Navy was aware of the evolving geo-strategic situation in the region and would continue to enhance the naval potential to remain combat-ready to counter any nefarious designs.

He praised the joint efforts and performance of the Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard for achieving the historical milestone of indigenously designing the gunboat and reaffirmed PN's resolve in mastering shipbuilding in Pakistan.

Earlier during the welcome address, the MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas highlighted that Karachi Shipyard was fully cognizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by the government and Pakistan Navy in pursuing self-reliance in the defence shipbuilding industry.

He also appraised the audience on various ongoing projects at KS&EW. The indigenously designed gunboat would be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, he added.

The ceremony was attended by officials from Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.