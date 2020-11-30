UrduPoint.com
Khalid Khurshid Khan Elected As 3rd Minister Of Gilgit-Baltistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gilgit-Baltistan    

Khalid Khurshid Khan hag bagged 22 votes while Pakistan Peoples’ Party candidate could get only nine seats.

Gilgit: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as third chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

Khalid Khurshid Khan got 22 votes while Pakistan Peoples’ Party candidate Advocate Amjad Hussain could get only nine votes.

According to different media reports, PTI candidate Syed Amjad Zaidi won poll for speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Thursday by getting 18 votes.

Ghulam Ahmad, who is his political opponent, was supported by opposition, received eight votes.

Zaidi is the third speaker of the GB assembly, which was set up in 2009 during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Besides this, Nazir Ahmad Advocate elected as deputy speaker of the assembly.

Outgoing GBLA Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad administered oath to Zaidi in the assembly.

The PTI won11 seats in GB polls while five independent candidates joined the party after bagging victory.

The PTI holds 22 seats out of total 33 seats that included nine reserved seats – 6 for women and three for minorities.

The PPP won three seats while the PML-N bagged two seats. Majlis e Wahdat ul Muslimeen bagged one seat in the general elections.

