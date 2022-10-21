UrduPoint.com

Khan Putting Handsome Amount On Campaigns But Of 'No Use': Dastagir

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Khan putting handsome amount on campaigns but of 'No Use': Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Friday said that Imran Khan was frustrated and angry due to which he had been putting handsome amount of money in their public meetings but unfortunately it was not providing him advantage.

He said that coalition government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works but Imran Khan's party was trying to bring mob in the Federal capital for creating chaos.

He warned that local administration would take action if anyone found involved in creating law and order situation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people were facing multiple challenges due to recent floods in the country, he said, adding, Imran Khan should utilize the money for flood affected persons.

The minister said that holding protest demonstration was the right of citizens but violating law and order would not be allowed at any cost.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Protest Flood Law And Order Money TV Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

12 minutes ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

13 minutes ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

15 minutes ago
 HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ..

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Pro ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

20 minutes ago
 Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltis ..

Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltistan

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.