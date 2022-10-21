Khan putting handsome amount on campaigns but of 'No Use': Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Friday said that Imran Khan was frustrated and angry due to which he had been putting handsome amount of money in their public meetings but unfortunately it was not providing him advantage.

He said that coalition government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works but Imran Khan's party was trying to bring mob in the Federal capital for creating chaos.

He warned that local administration would take action if anyone found involved in creating law and order situation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people were facing multiple challenges due to recent floods in the country, he said, adding, Imran Khan should utilize the money for flood affected persons.

The minister said that holding protest demonstration was the right of citizens but violating law and order would not be allowed at any cost.