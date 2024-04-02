Khanpur police arrest two injured dacoits during an encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) In an encounter between police and suspected dacoit gang operating within the jurisdiction of the Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) police station and others, Khanpur police apprehended two suspected dacoits.

According to details, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Azir Khan led the police encounter where an exchange of gunfire occurred between both sides.

Police sources disclosed that, at a police checkpoint in Khanpur, police attempted to stop a motorcycle, but the riders opened fire and attempted to flee.

DSP Azir Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Sub Inspector Khalid Khan of Khanpur Police Station confronted the suspects.

As a result of the operation, two suspected dacoits, including Rehan, son of Saleem, resident of Havelian, and Ali, resident of Rattaamral Rawalpindi, were injured by gunfire, while a pedestrian, Noman, son of Bashir, sustained injuries due to the dacoits' firing.

Police apprehended both dacoits in severely injured conditions. DSP Azir Khan played a significant role in the encounter. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the incident and apprehend any additional suspects involved.