ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar Friday said that Imran's propaganda against PML-N leadership and national institutions would be failed.

"The PTI government has not been able to prove corruption charges against the Sharif family", he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Imran Khan wants to mislead the nation through its lies and propaganda", he alleged.

Replying to a query, about the Punjab government, Tarar claimed that more than 15 members of the ruling party in Punjab are now supporting the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and therefore it is the right of their party to form the government in the province.

Replying to another query, he said Imran Khan did a political mistake to quit the parliament forum with his undemocratic actions.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan soon.