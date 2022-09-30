UrduPoint.com

Khan's Propaganda Against PML-N Leadership To Be Failed: SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Khan's propaganda against PML-N leadership to be failed: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar Friday said that Imran's propaganda against PML-N leadership and national institutions would be failed.

"The PTI government has not been able to prove corruption charges against the Sharif family", he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Imran Khan wants to mislead the nation through its lies and propaganda", he alleged.

Replying to a query, about the Punjab government, Tarar claimed that more than 15 members of the ruling party in Punjab are now supporting the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and therefore it is the right of their party to form the government in the province.

Replying to another query, he said Imran Khan did a political mistake to quit the parliament forum with his undemocratic actions.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Family Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

10 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

10 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

10 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.