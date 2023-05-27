Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has urged for the general elections for the National and provincial assemblies to be held on the same day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has urged for the general elections for the National and provincial assemblies to be held on the same day.

During a media interaction at PPP Hyderabad's President Sagheer Qureshi's residence, Khuhro emphasized that the assemblies are set to complete their five-year term on August 12, and he proposed conducting the elections within 60 days thereafter.

Khuhro expressed his disappointment with Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that he was saddened by Khan's lack of political acumen and his perceived rudeness.

Khuhro alleged that Khan had already attempted to create divisions within Pakistan by dissolving the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and focusing on conducting elections solely in those provinces. This approach, he claimed, would lead to transparency issues for the elections in Sindh and Balochistan.

Expressing concern, Khuhro noted that the demand for elections seems to be focused solely on the seats of the Punjab assembly, with little mention of the KPK elections.

Khuhro highlighted that a coalition government is currently in power at the center, with political parties from all provinces represented.

Khuhro celebrated PPP's victory in the local government elections in Hyderabad and expressed hope that the process of electing local government representatives, including mayors, deputy mayors, and chairmen of municipal and town committees, as well as the district council, would be completed by June 15.

Regarding the Digital Population Census 2023, Khuhro reiterated the PPP's objections, citing flaws in the digital headcount due to Pakistan not being an "internet-friendly" country.

He argued that tablet devices would be rendered useless in many areas. Additionally, he expressed dissatisfaction with the selective extension of the headcount deadline for specific areas, rather than a uniform extension across the board.

Khuhro stated that the PPP and the Sindh Government would not accept the census results unless their concerns and objections were adequately addressed.

When asked about the selection of candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Khuhro indicated that the decision would be made by the party's leadership.

The press conference was attended by PPP's local leaders, including Dost Ali Jessar, Aftab Khanzada, Ali Muhammad Sahito, Azhar Siyal, and others.