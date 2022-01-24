KhUJ condemns killing of journalist in Lahore

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) Monday strongly condemned the killing of a tv Journalist in front of Lahore Press Club.

President KhUJ Nasir Hussain, GS Imran Yousafzai and other cabinet members condemned the killing of journalist Hasnain Shah and demanded early arrests of the killers.

They claimed that the killing incident occurred due to sheer negligence of police.

They demanded the police to arrest the killers and bring them to justice as soon as possible.