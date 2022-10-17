Khurram Dastagir Khan asks Imran to avoid spending billions on PTI campaign

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday asked the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to avoid spending billions of rupees on his party campaigns and public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday asked the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to avoid spending billions of rupees on his party campaigns and public meetings.

The people were facing multiple challenges due to recent floods in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Imran Khan should utilize the money for flood affected persons.

He said the PTI Chairman is wasting money on public meetings to run his party campaign. He said that coalition government is engaged in relief and rehabilitation works but Imran Khan's party was trying to bring mob in the Federal capital for creating chaos.

He warned that local administration would take action if anyone found involved in creating law and order situation.

The minister said that holding protest demonstration is the right citizen but violating law and order would not be allowed at any cost.

Commenting on by elections, he said the Election Commission had made best arrangements for transparent elections. He said, public had full rights to choose any candidate for voting.

He said the coalition partners in the government had no objection in counting of votes in by elections.