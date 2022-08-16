UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Expresses Grief Over Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Khursheed Shah expresses grief over traffic accident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday expressed his profound grief over the traffic accident on Sukkur-Multan Motorway, that resulted into loss of precious lives and injuries to many others.

Shah, in his condolence message, prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed souls and for courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the persons injured in the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Water Motorway Khursheed Ahmed Traffic

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

2 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

3 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

3 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.