Khursheed Shah expresses grief over traffic accident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday expressed his profound grief over the traffic accident on Sukkur-Multan Motorway, that resulted into loss of precious lives and injuries to many others.

Shah, in his condolence message, prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed souls and for courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the persons injured in the accident.