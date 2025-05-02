Khyber District administration imposes 12-Day Smart Lockdown in Jamrud to curb Mpox spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The District administration of Khyber has imposed a 12 day smart lockdown in Pump House Locality of Ghandi in Jamrud Tehsil to prevent spread of mpox infection in the area.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, all entry and exit points of the area will remain sealed during the lockdown period.

The decision aims to prevent further transmission of the virus within the community after reports of infection in some people.

During the lockdown, only essential services, including grocery shops, pharmacies, general stores, tandoors, and emergency services, will be allowed to operate.

Officials have warned that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the lockdown restrictions within its stipulated time period.

They also urged residents to follow health guidelines, avoid unnecessary movement, and cooperate with health teams conducting surveillance. The lockdown will be enforced with strict monitoring to ensure compliance.