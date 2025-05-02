PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 climaxes with a blockbuster showdown as Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United collide in a high-stakes match that could decide final playoff spots. The PSL 10 Match 22 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United is at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, May 2, at 8 PM PST.

Will Peshawar's batting firepower prove decisive? Or will Islamabad's championship pedigree prevail? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 22, Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United

Look at Peshawar Zalmi's performance against Islamabad United in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi played 27 matches against Islamabad United and won 13. So, Islamabad United is the favourite to win the 22nd match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55, with a 53.08% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 02 and are fighting hard to qualify for the playoffs.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United has played 100 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55, achieving a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Let’s review how Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi played their third match this season against Multan Sultans. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

Zalmi faced the Karachi Kings in its fourth match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

The 5th match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 was against Lahore Qalandars. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators again in their 6th match of the season. Peshawar Zalmi again won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 178 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 114 runs. Gladiators won the match by 64 runs.

Islamabad United in PSL 10

Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Islamabad faced the Sultans in their third clash of PSL 10. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

United faced the Karachi Kings in its 4th match of the season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

The 5th match of Islamabad United in PSL 10 was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.

Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars again in their sixth match of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. In 20 overs, Qalandars scored 209 runs at the loss of six wickets. United was all out in the 17th over, scoring 121 runs. Lahore won the match by 88 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi has played six matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars and losing twice to Quetta Gladiators, once to Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United. The Net Run Rate of Peshawar Zalmi is currently -0.847 and is in 5th place at the PSL 10 Points table with four points.

Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Islamabad United has played six matches this season and won all except one against Lahore Qalandars. Its net Run Rate is currently +1.176, and it is leading the PSL 10 Points table with 10 points.

PSL 10 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 22.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The Peshawar Zalmi's playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 22 will include the following players.

Babar Azam (C) Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore George Linde Mohammad Ali Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad Hussain Talat Nahid Rana Arif Yaqoob Najeebullah Zadran Max Bryant Mehran Mumtaz Sufyan Moqim Ali Raza Maaz Sadaqat Ahmed Daniyal Alzarri Joseph Mitchell Owen Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Abdul Samad

Najeebullah Zadran

Max Bryant

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Ali Raza

Ahmed Daniyal

Arif Yaqoob

Alzarri Joseph

Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 22 will be among the following players.

George Linde

Hussain Talat

Maaz Sadaqat

Mitchell Owen

Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 22.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 for Islamabad United in PSL 2025 Match 22 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan (C) Mathew Short Naseem Shah Azam Khan Imad Wasim Jason Holder Haider Ali Salman Ali Agha Ben Dwarshuis Salman Irshad Colin Munro Andries Gous Rumman Raees Mohammad Nawaz Hunain Shah Saad Masood Riley Meredith Rassie van der Dussen Muhammad Shahzad Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters for the Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Colin Munro

Rassie van der Dussen

Sahibzada Farhan

Andries Gous

Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Ben Dwarshuis

Hunain Shah

Naseem Shah

Riley Meredith

Salman Irshad

Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 22 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Mathew Short

Mohammad Nawaz

Muhammad Shahzad

Saad Masood

Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeepers

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 22.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 22. Furthermore, Islamabad United are playing well this season. We predict that Islamabad United will win the 22nd match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 22, Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United's live score at 8 PM PST on Friday, May 2, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.