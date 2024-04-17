Open Menu

Khyber Police Seized 15 Kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Khyber Police seized 15 kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) In a successful crackdown against narcotics, Khyber Police seized 15 kilograms of hashish and 3 kilograms of opium from a suspicious vehicle during a search in the Jamrud area.

The operation, based on intelligence, led to the arrest of two suspects involved in the smuggling.

According to District Police Officer Khyber, Salim Abbas Kulachi, the police have seized narcotics worth approximately Rs4 billion in raids and routine checks at various checkpoints in the Khyber district over the last year.

Khyber Police conducted numerous intelligence-based raids in various areas, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs, while over two dozen drug factories were also dismantled in one year.

He further stated that zero tolerance is adopted against drug trafficking, and action is being taken against corrupt officials facilitating drug smugglers.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Vehicle Jamrud From Billion

Recent Stories

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

35 minutes ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

57 minutes ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

59 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

1 hour ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

16 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

16 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

16 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan