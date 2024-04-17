Khyber Police Seized 15 Kg Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) In a successful crackdown against narcotics, Khyber Police seized 15 kilograms of hashish and 3 kilograms of opium from a suspicious vehicle during a search in the Jamrud area.
The operation, based on intelligence, led to the arrest of two suspects involved in the smuggling.
According to District Police Officer Khyber, Salim Abbas Kulachi, the police have seized narcotics worth approximately Rs4 billion in raids and routine checks at various checkpoints in the Khyber district over the last year.
Khyber Police conducted numerous intelligence-based raids in various areas, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs, while over two dozen drug factories were also dismantled in one year.
He further stated that zero tolerance is adopted against drug trafficking, and action is being taken against corrupt officials facilitating drug smugglers.
