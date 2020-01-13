KIF talks with SSGC on gas supply

The members of Karachi Industrial Forum (KIF), the representative body of all industrial estates of the city, on Monday held talks with the management of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on current short supply of natural gas to the industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The members of Karachi Industrial Forum (KIF), the representative body of all industrial estates of the city, on Monday held talks with the management of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on current short supply of natural gas to the industries.

During the meeting held here at the SSGC Head Office, the industrialists requested the gas company to revoke its decision of enforcing 50 percent curtailment of gas to captive power units, said press release.

The SSGC management agreed to this request of KIF representatives as a new 12 dia x 46-km pipeline project from Rehman Gas Field has been commissioned.

The industrialists emphasized SSGC authorities to withdraw notifications issued to the industrial units consuming more gas than their allocations.

The SSGC management responded that such violations of Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) would create shortage of gas for other consumers especially the domestic ones. On insistence of the representatives of the industrial bodies, SSGC agreed to review it on case-to-case basis.

Leading industrialists of the city including Siraj Kassem Teli, M.ZubairMotiwala and M.Jawed Balwani participated in the talks with SSGC management team comprising Acting Managing Director Mohammad Wasim, Senior General Manager (Distribution) Saeed Larik and Director General Security Brig. (Retd ) Mohammad Abuzar.