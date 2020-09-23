UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Of Teenager Presented Before Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:09 PM

Killer of teenager presented before media

A teenager was hanged to death in Qandeel area of tehsil Madyan after allegedly being molested, SP Investigation Nazir Khan said on Wednesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A teenager was hanged to death in Qandeel area of tehsil Madyan after allegedly being molested, SP Investigation Nazir Khan said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on September 19, when the deceased a thirteen-year-old Muhammad Ajmal left his home along with his sheep and goats to nearest cattle fields. The deceased's family member felt alarmed when Muhammad Ajmal didn't return home for about three hours.

The family started search for the boy and a friend of the deceased Mubarak informed the family that Ajmal's dead body was hanging with a tree at cattle field.

During the initial investigation, police said that Ajmal was molested for two times before being murdered and torched.

Following the special directives of DIG Malakand Ijaz Khan, a special investigation team reached the spot and probed the incident.

After tireless efforts, police arrested a close relative of the deceased Waqar and presented before the media. SP Investigation said that the accused admitted and will be dealt according to law.

Related Topics

Dead Police Malakand September Family Media

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

10 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

40 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.