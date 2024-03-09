'Killer' Of TikToker Maimoona's Husband Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Police have arrested an accused, who had allegedly killed the husband of famous TikToker Maimoona Iram Shahzadi, from Muscat.
Proclaimed offender Rizwan Ali had allegedly killed the man in Uggoki police station area. The accused had later fled abroad.
The Punjab Police Special Operation Cell finally arrested the accused through Interpol after two years. His extradition was done from Muscat. The accused was handed over to the Sialkot police for further legal action.
The Punjab Police spokesman said the total number of criminals arrested from abroad this year had reached 17.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operations Cell Gujranwala for another successful operation.
