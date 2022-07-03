Killers of journalist Iftikhar to be brought to justice soon: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday expressed condolence with the family of late Journalist Iftikhar Ahmad and assured the culprits would be brought to justice soon.

Journalist Iftikhar was shot dead in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda district on Saturday (July 2).

In a statement issued here, Barrist Saif said that the chief minister had taken notice of the incident and also directed police to arrest the criminals involved.

He said that the KP government will not leave the family of Iftikhar alone and assured that justice would be served sooner rather than later.