'Kisan Sahulat Markaz' Inaugurated In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan formally inaugurated the 'Kisan Sahulat Markaz' organised by the Agriculture Extension Department by cutting the ribbon at the District Council Centre, here on Friday.

Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Tariq Khan, Agriculture Officer Farooq Azam, Assistant Director Plant Protection and Pesticides Rana Zulfiqar Ali and the officers of the Agriculture Department were also present.

The deputy commissioner inspected the pesticides, fertilizers and seeds at the Facilitation Centre established for the convenience of farmers.

DC Sajjad Ahmad said the Punjab government had started the facility to provide quality fertilizers, pesticides and seeds to farmers under one roof at cheap rates.

He said farmers of the local area would not only get high-quality agricultural medicines, fertilizers and seeds etc., at these centres, but experts of the Agriculture Department would also give advice to farmers to increase the production per acre.

Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Tariq Khan, while briefing the deputy commissioner, said that a total of six farmers facilitation centres had been established in Mianwali district for convenience of farmers, including three in Mianwali tehsil (Mianwali, Wan Bhacharan and Dawoodkhel), two in tehsil Piplan (tehsil Market Piplan and grain market Harnoli) while one Kisan bazaar had also been established in Turg area in tehsil Isa Khel.

