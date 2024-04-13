Kissan Ittehad urges govt to buy maximum wheat from farmers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad demanded the Punjab government to ensure the timely and maximum purchase of wheat from the farmers.

In a statement issued here, the provincial coordinator All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Amjid Ali Amjid stated that the peasants were frustrated as there was no one to buy wheat in the market.

Apart from this, he said that it has also become very difficult to save wheat from recent rainy spells.

He said that the prices of inputs increased manifold.

He criticized the caretaker government stating that it imported wheat unnecessarily when the local wheat crop was about to emerge in the markets. He appealed to the government to ensure the buying of maximum crops from the farmers so that they could be able to focus on the next cotton crop.