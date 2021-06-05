KJP helps physically impaired get job in international market: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Saturday took to the twitter to share story of a physically impaired from Islamabad who got a job in international market after getting six-month training in a high-tech trade of Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Saturday took to the twitter to share story of a physically impaired from Islamabad who got a job in international market after getting six-month training in a high-tech trade of Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) programme.

"Skills for All! A young man, who was unemployed and home-bound for several years due to his disability, has started earning thousands of Dollars from international market. Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), scholarships are being given to the youth for trainings in modern and high-tech trades along with traditional ones. Alhamdulillah! Today Abdullah is a successful young man," said the SAPM in a tweet which also contained a two-minute film documentary of Abdullah describing his success through the KJP.

The Hunarmand Pakistan was launched in the start of 2020 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme with Rs 10 billion seed money and set a target to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

According to Usman Dar, so far 170,000 young people were given skill scholarships under the programme after release of massive funds in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He congratulated Abdullah on becoming a successful freelancer of the international market and said the young man had become an example for the youth.

Usman Dar urged them to get rid of unemployment by getting trained in high-trades under the programme.

In a video message, Abdullah explained his journey to the international market and said he was now earning dollars through online job.

He said he entered the international market after getting a six-month training course in graphics designing under the Hunarmand Pakistan.

Abdullah appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP team for launching the programme.