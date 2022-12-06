KKKU announces BA/BSc supplementary exam schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak has announced the schedule of the supplementary examination of BA/BSc Part-I and Part-II 2022. The examinations are likely to be held in March 2023.

According to the Controller Examination KKKU Karak only already registered students would be eligible.

He said the due date for admission form without late fee is December 30, 2022 and after the expiry of the due date, with late fee of Rs.100 is January 16, 2022, with double late fee till January 23 and with triple fee till January 30, 2022.