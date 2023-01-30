UrduPoint.com

KMC Adopts Resolution To Rename Fawwara Chowk By 'Press Club Chowk'

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday said a resolution has been passed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to change the name of Fawwara Chowk to Press Club Chowk

He expressed these views while addressing the office bearers and members of the Karachi Press Club on the occasion of handing over the resolution of KMC to Karachi Press Club representatives.

He said, "Karachi Press Club has always played a very active role in the development of Karachi. Yes, if journalists have strength and energy in their voice, things will be better. Journalism is a strong pillar of the state and the department has a very important role in shaping the destiny of nations, he observed.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Vice President Mushtaq Sohail, Joint Secretary Aslam Khan, Finance Secretary Ehtisham Saeed Pasha, Sulaiman Saadat, Shams Keerio and other members were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that the city's roads, arteries and chowringis should have proper Names.

Under Section 85 and 86 of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, the KMC is empowered to designate public places within its boundaries to famous personalities and institutions.

"I am sure that Karachi Press Club will continue to play its role for the welfare of journalists and the promotion of positive journalism," the Administrator added.

He said that we all will work as a team to make Karachi a better city, adding that nowadays money is not the only thing that works, but ideas are of real importance.

He said that those who are interested in the development of Karachi should give their suggestions.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi thanked Dr Syed Saifur Rahman for naming Fawara Chowk as Press Club Chowk.

Sarbazi said that the governing body of Karachi Press Club has passed a resolution to pay tribute to Administrator Karachi in recognition of his services, which will be presented to him soon.

Later, Administrator Karachi visited the digital studio, library, Ibrahim Jalis Hall, Akhtar Baloch corner and conferenceroom at the Press Club and reviewed the facilities provided at KPC.

