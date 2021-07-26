UrduPoint.com
KMC Declares Aug 02 As Local Holiday On Urs Of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi has declared local holiday on August 02, 2021, on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

All offices under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will remain closed on August 02, except essential service offices, said a notification issued by the KMC on Monday.

