KMC offers cooperation in setting up RO plants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would extend full cooperation in setting up RO plants at different places in city to provide healthy and clean drinking water to the citizens.

"This service is for the people and will be better for the health of the citizens," the Administrator said this while inaugurating the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant managed by Sailani Welfare Trust (SWT) at KMC Building here.

Metropolitan Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, President Sailani Welfare Trust Yousuf Lakhani, CEO Muhammad Ghazal, Afzal, RO Plant Design Engineer Syed Abu Faisal and other KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab cut ribbon and formally inaugurated the RO plant.

He said that KMC was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to its employees and solve their problems.

KMC officers and employees and residents of the area will also be able to benefit from it.

This RO plant is capable of purifying seven gallons of water per minute and making it potable, he said.

The administrator said that the machinery installed here was very advanced and the water of this RO plant is much better and healthier than all the private companies supplying drinking water.

The SWF has so far installed 55 RO plants in Sindh province and the citizens are making full use of it.

The SWF offered to the Administrator Karachi that RO plants would be installed wherever the space is provided so that the citizens could have access to safe drinking water and avoid drinking substandard and contaminated water.

The Administrator Karachi also drank the water extracted from the RO plant and declared it satisfactory.