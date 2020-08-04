UrduPoint.com
KMC Put On High Alert In Wake Of Rain Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday put all concerned departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) including hospitals, fire brigades and other rescue service providers on high alert in the wake of new monsoon spell forecast from coming Thursday to Saturday

According to a statement, Akhtar asked all concerned departments and District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) to keep machinery and staffers on standby as the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains from Thursday.

He also directed officers engineering department, parks department and other officials to be on duty to cope with any untoward situation and help .

Waseem Akhtar said that the Meteorological Department has again predicted heavier rains and that's why there is threat of urban flooding. The people of entire city should be saved from miseries during rains.

"Draining process should began immediately.

Dewatering pumps should be shifted at underpasses and crossing points ahead of the rain.

Rain Emergency Centre should be functional around the clock," the Mayor directed.

He added that the citizens could approach district administrations or Citizens Complaints Emergency Centre 1399 in case of any emergency as the staffers were directed for prompt response.

He said that the Sindh Building Control Authority should keep vigilant eye on dangerous declared buildings and their residents should follow precautionary measures during the rains.

"There is a dire need to expedite drains cleanliness work in Karachi as the city cannot afford more urban flood.

We can get fruitful results if all concerned departments work collectively," he added.

He once again requested the Sindh government to pay attention to take measures for cleanliness in Karachi so that the people of the city could enjoy rains instead of being troubled.

