KMC suspends officials business due to demise of ex-Nazim Karachi Naimat Ullah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Tuesday suspended all the official activities of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), as a mark of respect on the death of former Nazim Karachi Naimatullah Khan and announced that the official business of the KMC will also be suspended on Wedneday.

Meanwhile, Waseem Akhter also visited the resident of the deceased in DHA here and condoled with his sons on death of their father, said a statement issued by KMC on Tuesday.

In a separate condolence message, Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also expressed their deep grief over the death of former Nazim Karachi Naimatullah.

The ministers and Mayor Karachi in their separate condolence messages prayed to Allah Almighty to place the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

It may be noted here that Naimatullah Khan who passed away after a protracted illness here on Tuesday, had served as Nazim Karachi from August 14, 2001 to June 30, 2005.