KMU Decides To Establish General Teaching Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KMU decides to establish General Teaching hospital

H:Khyber Medical University (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) Peshawar on Wednesday decided to establish a general teaching hospital in main campus at Hayatabad Peshawar.

The hospital will initially have three hundred beds and will provide clinical research as well as research facilities in all fields including emergency, radiology and pathology etc.

This decision was taken in the 14th meeting of the heads of departments chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq. Deans and heads of various institutes/departments participated in the meeting besides Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur.

In the meeting, previous decisions were reviewed in detail and satisfaction was expressed on their progress.

VC Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq told the meeting that all modern medical facilities would be available in the proposed University General Hospital.

He said that it would be a modern and model teaching hospital where not only the clinical training of thousands of students from various fields of KMU would be done but it would also provide diagnostic and treatment services in various fields to the people of the province and the neighboring country of Afghanistan.

All the facilities will also be available at subsidized rates, he added.

He explained that the hospital will be run under an independent professional management board while overall supervision will be done by the University Syndicate.

In the meeting, a high-level committee was also formed to prepare the working paper of the proposed hospital as soon as possible, while in this regard, it was also directed to take necessary approval from the HEC.

A demonstration was presented regarding making the examination system fully digitalized and it was agreed to take all necessary steps to make the examinations of all levels digital at the earliest. Important and urgent decisions were taken after separate discussion on the problems and issues of various institutes in the meeting, while strict implementation of the discipline code for the faculty and students was also decided in the meeting.

