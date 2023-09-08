KMU-IPM&R hold comprehensive exam for PhD Physiotherapy

A comprehensive exam for the Ph.D. in physical therapy was conducted at the Khyber Medical University Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (KMU-IPM&R)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A comprehensive exam for the Ph.D. in physical therapy was conducted at the Khyber Medical University Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (KMU-IPM&R).

According to a press release issued here on Friday, it is worth mentioning that KMU-IPM&R was the first-ever public sector institute offering a Ph.D. in physical therapy.

The examiners for the exam included Prof. Dr.

Haider Darain, dean Allied Health Sciences KMU, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Riphah International University Lahore; and Dr. Dildar Muhammad, an associate professor at the Institute of Nursing Sciences at KMU. Dr. Aatik Arsh, who was coordinating this program, was also present at the occasion.

A total of eight Ph.D. scholars who had already qualified for their first two semesters of Ph.D. in physical therapy appeared in the said comprehensive exam.