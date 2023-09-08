Open Menu

KMU-IPM&R Hold Comprehensive Exam For PhD Physiotherapy

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

A comprehensive exam for the Ph.D. in physical therapy was conducted at the Khyber Medical University Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (KMU-IPM&R)

According to a press release issued here on Friday, it is worth mentioning that KMU-IPM&R was the first-ever public sector institute offering a Ph.D. in physical therapy.

The examiners for the exam included Prof. Dr.

Haider Darain, dean Allied Health Sciences KMU, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kashif Riphah International University Lahore; and Dr. Dildar Muhammad, an associate professor at the Institute of Nursing Sciences at KMU. Dr. Aatik Arsh, who was coordinating this program, was also present at the occasion.

A total of eight Ph.D. scholars who had already qualified for their first two semesters of Ph.D. in physical therapy appeared in the said comprehensive exam.

