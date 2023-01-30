Kohat boat incident: Funeral prayer of 11 children offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A collective Namaz e Janaza (funeral prayer) of eleven children, who lost their lives in the Tanda Dam boat capsize incident, was offered in Kohat on Monday, attended by thousands of people from different walks of life.

The funeral prayer was attended by Station Commander, Moeen ud Din, DIG Police, Ali Khattak, DPO Kohat Abdur Rauf Qaisarai, Commissioner Kohat, government officers and thousands of people from all walks of life.

Participants of the funeral offered a collective Fateha and prayed for a high place in heaven for the departed souls of the children.

Meanwhile, an operation was underway at Tanda Dam to recover bodies of the remaining children, rescue workers said and added that all the ill-fated children belonged to the same village.

At least 11 children had died the other day when a boat they were onboard capsized in Tanda Dam Kohat. The FIR of the incident has been registered against the officers of Irrigation Department and boat operator at Riaz Shaheed police station, Kohat.