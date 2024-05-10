Kohat cracks down on illegal housing societies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The District Administration of Kohat on Friday has launched a crackdown on illegal and unregistered housing societies, ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

According to District Administration Office Kohat, a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir, brought together officials from various departments to scrutinize legal documents.

The meeting highlighted the legal and illegal housing societies across the district, emphasizing the need for compliance.

The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that NOCs will not be issued to illegal societies and buildings without completing proposed official documents.

He said that legal action will be taken against owners and builders of unauthorized housing societies, bringing order and transparency to the local housing sector.

