Kohat delegation calls on PTI provincial president

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) ::A delegation of PTI Kohat led by Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Provincial President Pervez Khattak.

Discussion on political situation of Kohat, party organization and other issues were discussed in details.

Former Provincial Law Minister Imtiaz Qureshi, PTI District Leader Aftab Alam, Malik Atif, Chairman Tehsil Lachi Ehsan Khan, Chairman Tehsil Gambat Sajid Iqbal, Shafi Jan, Saeem Qureshi. Other PTI workers were also present in the meeting.