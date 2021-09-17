Kohat police arrest five criminals wanted in several cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Kohat Shakardara police arrested five criminals wanted in several cases of heinous crime.

According to police, the police received secret information about the presence of the five criminals and SHO Shakardara police station Javed Khan constituted a party which conducted a raid in an area of Skardara.

During the raid the police arrested the criminals and shifted them to Shakardara police station for further legal action.