Kohat police arrest ten proclaimed offenders during ongoing operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Kohat Police have arrested ten proclaimed offenders during the ongoing search and strike operations which are continuing against anti-social elements in the district.

The police also recovered arms and drugs during operations conducted in various parts of the district.

Among these operations, the police arrested Khiyal Gul, among other accused, who belonged to Kurram agency. During another action the police recovered three kilograms of narcotics from another accused.

The police also arrested 13 suspects during different operations which would continue indiscriminately against the anti-social elements.