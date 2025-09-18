Open Menu

Kohat Police Crack Down On Social Media Threats, Accused Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Kohat police crack down on social media threats, accused arrested

Kohat police on Thursday arrested an individual accused of displaying weapons on social media and firing in the air

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Kohat police on Thursday arrested an individual accused of displaying weapons on social media and firing in the air.

According to the details, the arrest was made on the instructions of District Police Officer Dr.

Zahidullah Khan,

who has been actively working to curb such incidents.

SHO Jangalkhel Masood Khan led the police team that apprehended the suspect.

During the arrest, the police recovered a pistol from the accused's possession. The individual has been taken

into custody and transferred to Jangalkhel police station for further legal action.

Recent Stories

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honou ..

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..

54 minutes ago
 MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rov ..

MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2

1 hour ago
 World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ conclud ..

World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ..

Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties

10 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to ..

KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..

10 minutes ago
 Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers� ..

Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner

1 hour ago
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital ..

Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..

1 hour ago
 Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to ..

Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling envi ..

10 minutes ago
 Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring U ..

Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..

2 hours ago
 FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit f ..

FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh

10 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

10 minutes ago

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan