Kohat police crack down on social media threats, accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat police on Thursday arrested an individual accused of displaying weapons on social media and firing in the air

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Kohat police on Thursday arrested an individual accused of displaying weapons on social media and firing in the air.

According to the details, the arrest was made on the instructions of District Police Officer Dr.

Zahidullah Khan,

who has been actively working to curb such incidents.

SHO Jangalkhel Masood Khan led the police team that apprehended the suspect.

During the arrest, the police recovered a pistol from the accused's possession. The individual has been taken

into custody and transferred to Jangalkhel police station for further legal action.